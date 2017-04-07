Is fruit juice healthy?

Story highlights If you prefer juice over fresh fruit, at least go with 100% juice

Fresh fruit has a lot less sugar and fewer calories per serving than juice

(CNN) Fruit juice is not as nutritious as fresh fruit, but it can be a healthy part of your diet, if it's consumed in small portions.

A glass of fresh orange or grapefruit juice with breakfast isn't just refreshing. It also delivers a healthy dose of vitamin C and potassium, which can be especially helpful if you tend to forgo fruit. Some store-bought juices are fortified with bone-building calcium, too.

But even when it contains only naturally occurring fructose from whole fruit and no added sugars to boost sweetness, fruit juice is still a concentrated source of sugar and calories, which can be problematic for those watching their weight or blood sugar.

For example, one 8-ounce cup of fresh orange juice has 21 grams of sugar and 112 calories. By comparison, one medium orange has 12 grams of sugar and only 62 calories.

Similarly, a cup of cranberry juice has 28 grams of sugar and 110 calories, but a cup of whole cranberries has only 4 grams of sugar and 46 calories. The counts for grape juice are even higher, with 36 grams of sugar and 140 calories per 8-ounce cup.

Read More