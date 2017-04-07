Girl with alopecia wins competition with gorgeous jeweled head

Story highlights Gianessa Wride, 7, has alopecia and lost all her hair

She covered her head in jeweled stickers and won her school's competition

(CNN) Even without hair, 7 year-old Gianessa Wride has managed to sparkle -- and win her Utah school's "Crazy Hair Day" competition.

On January 1, Daniella Wride began brushing her 7-year-old daughter Gianessa's hair and watched in horror as the brush pulled out a quarter-sized section of hair.

"We let her go to bed without telling her what was going on, I didn't want to scare her." Daniella told CNN. By the time the Wride's were able to take Gianessa to a dermatologist -- about a month later -- all of the girl's hair had fallen out.

The dermatologist told them that her hair wasn't going to grow back. Gianessa has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out. The little girl lost all of her hair and her eyebrows within 20 days.

At first, Gianessa didn't really understand what was going on. "Like any 7-year-old, I think, she expected that it would just grow back because everybody has hair," her mom said.

