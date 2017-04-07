Story highlights Arnold Palmer died in September

Former rivals fondly remember Palmer

(CNN) He was a four-time Masters champion and his legacy lingers over Augusta National.

Arnold Palmer's death in September at the age of 86 saddened golf fans across the globe and it also meant one of the sport's great traditions would never be quite the same again.

Alongside Palmer, golf icons Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player had hit the ceremonial first tee shots that signal the start of the Masters each year.

But as this year's event started on Thursday, Nicklaus and Player were without their annual companion.

Read More