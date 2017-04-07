Westminster terror attack: Romanian woman becomes fifth victim

Story highlights Death takes number of people killed in attack to five

Family pays tribute to "shining ray of light"

London (CNN) A 31-year-old Romanian who was injured in the Westminster terror attack has died, police said.

Cristea fell from the bridge during the attack, landing in the River Thames below before being rushed to hospital.

Scotland Yard confirmed Friday that Cristea's life support was turned off on Thursday afternoon.

A statement from her family and partner, Andrei, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, paid tribute to a "wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life loving person you can imagine."

