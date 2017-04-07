Westminster terror attack: Romanian woman becomes fifth victim

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' A crowd gathers in Trafalgar Square on Thursday, March 23, for a candlelit vigil to honor the victims of Wednesday's attack near Parliament in London. Emily Nye, a 21-year-old student at Goldsmiths, University of London, (center) says she was "devastated, but not surprised" to hear of the rampage. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' Acting commissioner of London's police force Craig Mackey opens the vigil by thanking the crowd for coming "to show the true nature of our city." Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' Patrick Johnson holds a sign that reads, "London will never be beaten! We stand as one and united!" Johnson says his mother was caught up in the 7/7 bombings in 2005, the coordinated attacks on London's transport system that left 52 dead and more than 700 injured. "This isn't going to defeat anyone," he said in a thick east London accent. "We're strong." "7/7, that didn't break us. This won't either." Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' Mayor Sadiq Kahn told the crowd: "We come together as Londoners tonight to remember those who have lost their lives and all those affected by the horrific attack yesterday. But also to send a clear message, Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism." Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' People in the crowd clap in response to Khan's defiant message. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' A woman watches as the Mayor, the Home Secretary, members of the police and figures from several religious communities light candles during the memorial service. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' A person in the crowd captures a moment from the memorial ceremony on the steps of Trafalgar Square. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' People gather for the vigil, listening as the Mayor and other community leaders paid tribute to the victims of the attack. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' The crowd huddles around 62-year-old John Loughrey (center, draped in Union Jack flag) as he lights candles in tribute to the victims. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: London vigil: 'We are not afraid' Loughrey maintains the flames of 22 candles he lit to mark the date of the attack. Hide Caption 10 of 11