Story highlights Truck rammed into pedestrians on city's main shopping street

Police warn public to stay away from city center

(CNN) At least two people were killed when a truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, the Swedish Security Service said.

A large number of people were injured in the attack, which happened just before 3 p.m. local time on Friday. People were seen fleeing the area in panic.

Police in Stockholm have urged people to stay at home and avoid the city center. Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed in lockdown. All train services in and out of Stockholm Central Station were halted and people were evacuated, the Swedish state railway company said.

Police attend to people wounded in the Stockholm attack.

"Sweden has been attacked," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters "Everything indicates this is a terror attack."

Lofven said the government was doing everything possible to help the security services. "We are thinking about the victims -- their families and friends -- and those who were injured," he said."

