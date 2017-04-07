Breaking News

Stockholm truck attack leaves two dead and many injured

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 11:21 AM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

(CNN)At least two people were killed when a truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, the Swedish Security Service said.

A large number of people were injured in the attack, which happened just before 3 p.m. local time on Friday. People were seen fleeing the area in panic.
Police in Stockholm have urged people to stay at home and avoid the city center. Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed in lockdown. All train services in and out of Stockholm Central Station were halted and people were evacuated, the Swedish state railway company said.
    Police attend to people wounded in the Stockholm attack.
    Police attend to people wounded in the Stockholm attack.
    "Sweden has been attacked," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters "Everything indicates this is a terror attack."
    Lofven said the government was doing everything possible to help the security services. "We are thinking about the victims -- their families and friends -- and those who were injured," he said."
    The Prime Minister was returning to the capital from the west of the country, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN.
    Local media reported that the truck used in the attack had been hijacked earlier. Security services launched an investigation into whether more than one people were involved in carrying out the attack.
    "Plenty of people have been injured and some have died in the attack that just hit Stockholm," said Nina Odermalm Schei, head of press for the security service.
    "We are still trying to determine who the attacker was, if the attack was carried by one or more people, and the number of injured."
    She declined to say the attack was terrorism: "We are treating it as an attack, without specifications."
    Carl Bildt, the former prime minister of Sweden, wrote on Twitter: "Steal a lorry or a car and then drive it into a crowd. That seems to be the latest terrorist method. Berlin. London. Now Stockholm."
    Emergency services work at the scene where a truck drove into pedestrians on a Stockholm, Sweden, street and then crashed into a building on Friday, April 7.
    Emergency services work at the scene where a truck drove into pedestrians on a Stockholm, Sweden, street and then crashed into a building on Friday, April 7.
    A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack.
    A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack.
    People check on an injured person.
    People check on an injured person.
    People react at the scene of the attack.
    People react at the scene of the attack.
    A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
    A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
    A man walks past the scene where the truck crashed into a building.
    A man walks past the scene where the truck crashed into a building.
    Police respond at the scene.
    Police respond at the scene.
    Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, said: "My heartfelt sympathies go to all those affected. We stand with the Swedish people in their grief."
    The Swedish Security Service first received notification at 2.55 p.m. on Friday that a truck had been driven into a crowd on Drottninggatan in Stockholm, a press officer told CNN.
    Intensive intelligence work was underway in order to identify the person or persons behind the attack, the spokesman said.
    The US embassy in Stockholm told  US citizens to avoid the area of the attack.

    Ramming attacks

    The attack joins a growing pattern of vehicles being used to launch attacks on pedestrians.
    A police officer lays a floral tribute from a member of the public beside a photo of Keith Palmer, the Metropolitan Police constable who was stabbed to death near the Houses of Parliament in London during a terror attack on March 23, 2017.
    A police officer lays a floral tribute from a member of the public beside a photo of Keith Palmer, the Metropolitan Police constable who was stabbed to death near the Houses of Parliament in London during a terror attack on March 23, 2017.
    A somber crowd gathers in London&#39;s Trafalgar Square at the vigil for the victims of Wednesday&#39;s attack.
    A somber crowd gathers in London's Trafalgar Square at the vigil for the victims of Wednesday's attack.
    A woman looks on during the vigil. A message written on her hand reads: &quot;We are not afraid&quot;
    A woman looks on during the vigil. A message written on her hand reads: "We are not afraid"
    London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks as UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Metropolitan Police Acting Commissioner Craig Mackey look on.
    London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks as UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Metropolitan Police Acting Commissioner Craig Mackey look on.
    A group of nuns light candles during the Trafalgar Square event.
    A group of nuns light candles during the Trafalgar Square event.
    A letter is left among votive candles during the vigil.
    A letter is left among votive candles during the vigil.
    A young girl holds a candle during the vigil.
    A young girl holds a candle during the vigil.
    A woman wearing traditional Muslim dress holds up a sign at the vigil.
    A woman wearing traditional Muslim dress holds up a sign at the vigil.
    Last month, a man rammed into crowds on Westminster Bridge in London, killing three people before stabbing a policeman to death outside Parliament.
    A fifth victim, Andreea Cristea, who was knocked off the bridge and into the River Thames below, died after her life-support was switched off on Thursday afternoon.
    In July 2016, more than 80 people were killed and over 200 injured when a terrorist used a 20-ton truck to plough into crowds who had gathered in Nice to watch Bastille Day fireworks.
    Last December, 12 people were killed and at least 48 people were wounded when a truck drove into a Christmas Market in Berlin.

    Journalist Per Nyberg reported from Stockholm. CNN's Vasco Cotovio, Lorenzo D'Agostino and Paul Lawlor contributed to this report.