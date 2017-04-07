Breaking News

Vehicle driven into pedestrians on Stockholm street

Updated 9:49 AM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

(CNN)A vehicle has been driven onto a street full of pedestrians in Stockholm, Sweden, police said.

"Some kind of vehicle has been driven into a street full of pedestrians," Swedish Police spokesman Lars Vilstrom told CNN Friday.
"We have a lot of police officers on the scene. We don't have numbers yet," he said.
Police told Reuters there had been a number of injuries.
    Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has been informed about the situation in Stockholm and is returning to the capital from the west right now, his spokesman Erik Nises told CNN.
