Photos:Truck rams pedestrians in Swedish capital
Emergency services work at the scene in Stockholm, Sweden, where a truck was driven into pedestrians on Friday, April 7. "Everything indicates this is a terror attack," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters.
A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack.
Police respond to the scene of the attack.
A couple embrace after the incident.
People check on an injured person.
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance.
A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
People react at the scene of the attack.
A man walks past the scene. The truck also crashed into a building.
Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed in lockdown.
A truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, April 7.