Breaking News

Truck rams pedestrians in Swedish capital

Updated 11:35 AM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

Emergency services work at the scene in Stockholm, Sweden, where a truck was driven into pedestrians on Friday, April 7. &quot;Everything indicates this is a terror attack,&quot; Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters.
Emergency services work at the scene in Stockholm, Sweden, where a truck was driven into pedestrians on Friday, April 7. "Everything indicates this is a terror attack," Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told reporters.
A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack.
A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack.
Police respond to the scene of the attack.
Police respond to the scene of the attack.
A couple embrace after the incident.
A couple embrace after the incident.
People check on an injured person.
People check on an injured person.
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance.
An injured person is loaded into an ambulance.
A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
People react at the scene of the attack.
People react at the scene of the attack.
A man walks past the scene. The truck also crashed into a building.
A man walks past the scene. The truck also crashed into a building.
Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed in lockdown.
Parliament and the Stockholm subway were placed in lockdown.
A truck was driven into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, Sweden, on Friday, April 7.