Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street

Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm streetUpdated 10:23 AM ET, Fri April 7, 2017 Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm streetEmergency services work at the scene where a truck drove into pedestrians on a Stockholm, Sweden, street and then crashed into a building on Friday, April 7.Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm streetA medical responder moves through the scene of the attack.Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm streetPeople check on an injured person.Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm streetPeople react at the scene of the attack.Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm streetA police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm streetA man walks past the scene where the truck crashed into a building.Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm streetPolice respond at the scene.Hide Caption 7 of 7A vehicle drives into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, Sweden, according to the Swedish Security Police.