Breaking News

Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Fri April 7, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Emergency services work at the scene where a truck drove into pedestrians on a Stockholm, Sweden, street and then crashed into a building on Friday, April 7.
Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street
Emergency services work at the scene where a truck drove into pedestrians on a Stockholm, Sweden, street and then crashed into a building on Friday, April 7.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack.
Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street
A medical responder moves through the scene of the attack.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
People check on an injured person.
Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street
People check on an injured person.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
People react at the scene of the attack.
Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street
People react at the scene of the attack.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street
A police officer stands guard near the scene of the attack.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
A man walks past the scene where the truck crashed into a building.
Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street
A man walks past the scene where the truck crashed into a building.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Police respond at the scene.
Photos: Truck rams pedestrians on Stockholm street
Police respond at the scene.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
09 sweden truck crash 040710 sweden truck attack 040707 sweden truck crash 040708 sweden truck crash 040711 sweden truck attack 040701 sweden truck crash 040705 sweden truck crash 0407
A vehicle drives into pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, Sweden, according to the Swedish Security Police.