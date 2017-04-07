Harry Styles debuts new song (and Twitter goes crazy)

Story highlights Styles' solo song dropped Friday

Ge got a critique from Ed Sheeran

(CNN) Happy Harry Styles Day!

At least that's what it feels like as the former One Direction member debuted his new song, "Sign of the Times" Friday and the Internet commenced freaking out.

This is standard practice, by the way, for anything having to do with the former members of One Direction.

The long, slow-paced jam. which clocks in just under six minutes, quickly lit up Twitter as fans shared their love of it.

"Everyone needs to bow down to Harry Styles today because he's the king and his new song is legendary," one person tweeted.

Everyone needs to bow down to Harry Styles today because he's the king and his new song is legendary — Gemma (@dreamofgems) April 7, 2017

He goes away for a year and drops a 6 minute song. We are so lucky @Harry_Styles — Kaye Taylor (@OhKaye_DohKaye) April 7, 2017

Read More