See Don Rickles' last project

Kimmel cried as he honored him

(CNN) Don Rickles didn't just embrace being a senior citizen, he incorporated it into his work.

The comic, who died Thursday from kidney failure at 90, completed work on a new show with AARP before his death.

"Dinner with Don" had been announced recently as a 10 episode series in which the legendary performer would dine and chat with major stars including Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Vince Vaughn, Paul Rudd, Marisa Tomei and Martin Scorsese.

The show was shot at some of Rickles' favorite restaurants in Los Angeles including Dan Tana's and The Palm.

