'Unprecedented' mid-week storms in Atlanta force 3,000 Delta cancellations

Story highlights Delta executive: Storms that hit Atlanta at mid-week were "unprecedented"

Heavy spring-break travel compounded an already difficult situation

(CNN) Storms that blew through the eastern US on Wednesday left a trail of disruption at Delta Air Lines that the carrier was still mopping up more than 72 hours later.

The No. 2 US airline said it had canceled around 3,000 flights in the wake of Wednesday's storms that left passengers stranded and frustrated during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Wednesday's storms in Atlanta, the mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast had planes and crews out of position stretching into Friday.

Spring break travelers packing planes compounded an already difficult situation, making it hard to find available seats for delayed travelers and causing a pile-up in airports and telephone queues. Pilots and cabin crews who fly under tightly regulated work schedules found themselves unable to operate flights in many cases, even if planes were back in position.

Delta Chief Operating Officer Gil West called the storms that hit Atlanta on Wednesday "unprecedented."

