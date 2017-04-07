Story highlights After a period of quiet, Damien Hirst has opened a new exhibition of his work in Venice

Venice, Italy (CNN) Damien Hirst has been quiet for a few years now, and his star has dimmed -- as have his prices. So at the age of 51, it seems it's time for a little bit of reinvention for the British artist.

Hirst has never been short of self-belief. He has never done things by half. So the art world press was in Venice this week to find out what he'd do next.

The public relations people have been strenuously working to get us all there for several weeks now. One work, they told me, is over 18 meters high.

It fills an unprecedented 5,000 square meters of space at the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana (the old Customs House) on the Grand Canal, buildings owned by the billionaire French art collector and Christie's owner Francois Pinault.

