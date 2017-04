Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, April 7

(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Four people were killed when a truck hit pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm , in what appeared to be the latest use of a vehicle as a weapon of terror in Europe. An arrest has been made.

-- The Senate has confirmed President Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch , to the Supreme Court. The 49-year-old federal judge could help cement a conservative majority on the bench for decades.