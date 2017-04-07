Quickly catch up on the day's news: Friday, April 7

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Four people were killed when a truck hit pedestrians on the busiest street in the center of Stockholm, in what appeared to be the latest use of a vehicle as a weapon of terror in Europe. An arrest has been made.
-- US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says the US is "prepared to do more" in response to Syria's use of chemical weapons.
-- The Senate has confirmed President Trump's nominee, Neil Gorsuch, to the Supreme Court. The 49-year-old federal judge could help cement a conservative majority on the bench for decades.
-- The unemployment rate dipped in March to 4.5%, the lowest in 10 years, the Labor Department said.
-- From solar panels to medieval castle: See Trump's Mexican border wall proposals.
-- Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he does not plan to resign after a state panel found he may have violated state ethic and campaign finance laws.
-- Harry Styles debuts new song (and Twitter goes crazy).