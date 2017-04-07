Passport office bust: workers charged with selling ID's to Syrians

Story highlights Government workers allegedly were selling Venezuelan documents to people with connections to terrorist organizations

Arrests follow CNN's special investigative report, which aired in February

(CNN) Six Venezuelan government employees have been arrested for allegedly selling Venezuelan identification cards and passports to people of "Syrian origin," according to the Venezuelan attorney general's office.

The arrests come just weeks after CNN aired a special investigative report into the alleged sale of Venezuelan documents to people who shouldn't have them, including some linked to the terrorist group Hezbollah. Days after the report aired around the world, the Venezuelan foreign minister accused CNN of carrying out an "imperial media operation" against her country during a press conference, and government officials blocked CNN en Español's signal throughout Venezuela.

In the most recent case, the employees arrested all worked as data transcribers at the Venezuelan office that handles identification documents and passports. In announcing the arrests Tuesday, authorities say the suspects charged $5,000 a piece for identification documents that Venezuelan officials say did not comply with "corresponding procedures."

All six workers were charged with corruption, improper access or sabotage of protected systems, unauthorized issuance of identification documents and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The attorney general's office did not identify or give any details about the people of "Syrian origin" who would have purchased these documents. CNN has made several calls to the attorney general's office for additional details about the case but has not received a response.

