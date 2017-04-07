Lagos (CNN) Lagos is synonymous with heavy traffic and congestion but self taught inventor, Kehinde Durojaiye, might have the answer to the city's woes: a jet car that can run on land, sea and in the air.

Durojaiye, nicknamed 'Kenny jet,' calls his ambitious invention 'an aero-amphibious jet car' and he told CNN he has achieved two out of his three goals.

Kehinde Durojaiye and his aero-amphibious jet car

"I tested it in the sea and a lot of people were surprised it can move on the land and sea," he said. "That's one of those things that amazes people."

Durojaiye told he has traveled as far as Ibadan (84 miles away from Lagos) in his car and claims it can move 120 kilometers per hour on land and at least six knots on the sea.

In a sea of Toyotas and Hyundais, Durojaiye's unconventional looking car certainly turns heads.

