In this image provided by the US Navy, the USS Ross fires a Tomahawk cruise missile from the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, April 7. On the orders of President Donald Trump, US warships launched between 50-60 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian government airbase. US officials said the base was home to warplanes that carried out a chemical attack against civilians earlier in the week.

Photos: The week in 44 photos Hide Caption 2 of 45

This photo, provided Tuesday, April 4, by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups.

President Trump leaves the podium after speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, April 6. He had just announced the military strikes against Syria.

This image, taken from a video recorded on Thursday, April 6, shows a man throwing flour at French presidential candidate Francois Fillon during a rally in Strasbourg, France.

A rabbit fails to clear an obstacle during a "track and field" competition in Kromeriz, Czech Republic, on Saturday, April 1. About 100 rabbits competed in events that included the high jump, the long jump and running on a flat track.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski runs off with the Super Bowl jersey of teammate Tom Brady during the Opening Day ceremonies of the Boston Red Sox on Monday, April 3. The playful bit came after Brady's jersey had been stolen for real and recovered in Mexico.

The damaged door of a train car is seen after a subway explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, April 3. Multiple people were killed in the blast, which authorities described as a terrorist attack.

Dutch politicians Alexander Pechtold, left, and Wouter Koolmees hold hands as they arrive for a meeting in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, April 3. Across the world, many Dutch citizens have been posting images of themselves on social media with the hashtag #allemannenhandinhand (all men, holding hands). The trend started after reports that a gay couple was attacked in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Boys play soccer on the beach as the International Kite Festival takes place in Berck, France, on Thursday, April 6.

Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, chats with a US service member in Iraq on Tuesday, April 4. Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, was invited to Iraq by Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

This view of Saturn was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which has been orbiting the ringed planet for more than a decade. The mission is scheduled to end later this year.

Opposition activists clash with police as they protest against the Venezuelan government in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4. Last week, the Venezuelan Supreme Court stripped the country's National Assembly of its powers. The National Assembly, Venezuela's legislative body, has had an opposition majority since January 2016.

Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, listens to speeches at the European Parliament on Wednesday, April 5. The parliament was debating "Brexit" -- the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

A rhino charges a Nepalese team after being moved to Shuklaphanta National Park on Tuesday, April 4. Conservationists relocated the rare animal to keep it away from poachers and establish a new breeding group.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gives a thumbs-up after leaving the Senate chamber in Washington on Thursday, April 6. The Senate triggered the "nuclear option" that allowed Republicans to break a Democratic filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. The controversial changes to Senate rules, made along partisan lines, allows filibusters of Supreme Court picks to be broken with only 51 votes rather than 60.

US President Donald Trump talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, April 6. They are accompanied by their wives, Peng Liyuan and Melania Trump.

Stranded travelers rest at Atlanta's international airport on Thursday, April 6. Hundreds of flights were canceled because of severe thunderstorms in the area.

People cry Saturday, March 1, during the burial of Maria Eduarda Alves da Conceicao, a 13-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and alleged drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro.

An Israeli soldier takes part in an urban-warfare drill at an abandoned building in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday, April 5.

Spain's King Felipe, accompanied by Queen Letizia, shakes hands with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo as they visit the Miraikan museum in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 5.

Hillary Clinton arrives for an on-stage interview at the "Women in the World" summit in New York on Thursday, April 6. It was her first public interview since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump.

People in Asuncion, Paraguay, ram a barrier into the country's congressional building on Friday, March 31. Demonstrators stormed the building and set it on fire, according to the country's National Police. The protesters were enraged by recent changes to Senate rules that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election. Paraguay's 1992 Constitution limits presidents to one term.

People participate in a candlelight vigil at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Tuesday, April 4. The civil-rights leader was assassinated 49 years ago.

Historical interpreters Mark Griffin, left, and Tom Fermor demonstrate a poleax fight at the Tower of London on Thursday, April 6.

A security officer puts on a rain poncho Thursday, April 6, as he works at the site of the Formula One race in Shanghai, China.

A woman walks past damaged vehicles in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, April 5. Iraqi forces have been fighting ISIS militants for control of the city.

Wendy Walsh, the latest person to accuse Fox News host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment, talks about O'Reilly at Lisa Bloom's law office in Woodland Hills, California, on Monday, April 3. Walsh, a psychologist and radio TV personality, was a guest on O'Reilly's top-rated cable news show, "The O'Reilly Factor," multiple times in 2013. She told The New York Times that O'Reilly reneged on a promise to get her a job at the network after she rebuffed his advances. O'Reilly's representatives have said Walsh's recurring segment was scrapped due to poor ratings. O'Reilly has also denied the merits of all the claims against him, 21st Century Fox said in a statement.

A man wears a traditional Carnival outfit during a gathering in Casavieja, Spain, on Saturday, April 1. Various Spanish festivals were represented at the gathering, where people showed off their masks and costumes.

Young people in Budapest, Hungary, celebrate International Pillow Fight Day on Saturday, April 1.

Lava flows from Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, on Sunday, April 2. The volcano is in Catania, Italy.

Colombian soldiers and members of the Red Cross recover a body Monday, April 3, after a deadly mudslide in Mocoa, Colombia. Torrential rains caused three rivers to overflow, sending a torrent of mud surging through the city.

US President Donald Trump pauses during a White House news conference on Wednesday, April 5. Trump spoke about a suspected chemical attack in Syria, blaming Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and saying it had "crossed a lot of lines for me."

A chess contest is held at a primary school in Shenyang, China, on Thursday, April 6.

A woman puts a hat on a miniature dachshund at the Interpets pet fair in Tokyo on Friday, March 31.

This undated picture, released by North Korea's state-run news agency on Saturday, April 1, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a tank crew competition.

A man and girl walk past a man carrying a folded stretcher after a reported airstrike in Hamouria, Syria, on Tuesday, April 4.

Ecuadorian President-elect Lenin Moreno, in the wheelchair, celebrates his electoral victory on Tuesday, April 4. The leftist candidate narrowly defeated conservative opponent Guillermo Lasso.

New employees of Japan Airlines pose for photos during a ceremony at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Monday, April 3.

Ukrainian soldiers shoot machine guns as they fight pro-Russian separatists in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Friday, March 31.

Flamingos stand in water at a wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, April 3.

South Korean Marines participate in a military exercise on the Pohang seashore on Sunday, April 2. It was part of Foal Eagle, a joint military exercise with US troops.

Young Palestinians ride horses in Gaza City on Friday, March 31.

Sabrije Deliu, left, holds a portrait of her 6-year-old son Bleart during a ceremony in Rezalle, Kosovo, on Wednesday, April 5. Bleart was among those killed during the Kosovo War of 1998-99.