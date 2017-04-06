The week in 44 photos

President Trump leaves the podium after speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, April 6. He had just announced the military strikes against Syria.
This image, taken from a video recorded on Thursday, April 6, shows a man throwing flour at French presidential candidate Francois Fillon during a rally in Strasbourg, France.
A rabbit fails to clear an obstacle during a "track and field" competition in Kromeriz, Czech Republic, on Saturday, April 1. About 100 rabbits competed in events that included the high jump, the long jump and running on a flat track.
Boys play soccer on the beach as the International Kite Festival takes place in Berck, France, on Thursday, April 6.
Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, listens to speeches at the European Parliament on Wednesday, April 5. The parliament was debating "Brexit" -- the UK's decision to leave the European Union.
A rhino charges a Nepalese team after being moved to Shuklaphanta National Park on Tuesday, April 4. Conservationists relocated the rare animal to keep it away from poachers and establish a new breeding group.
US President Donald Trump talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, April 6. They are accompanied by their wives, Peng Liyuan and Melania Trump.
Stranded travelers rest at Atlanta's international airport on Thursday, April 6. Hundreds of flights were canceled because of severe thunderstorms in the area.
People cry Saturday, March 1, during the burial of Maria Eduarda Alves da Conceicao, a 13-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and alleged drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro.
An Israeli soldier takes part in an urban-warfare drill at an abandoned building in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday, April 5.
Spain's King Felipe, accompanied by Queen Letizia, shakes hands with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo as they visit the Miraikan museum in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 5.
People participate in a candlelight vigil at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Tuesday, April 4. The civil-rights leader was assassinated 49 years ago.
Historical interpreters Mark Griffin, left, and Tom Fermor demonstrate a poleax fight at the Tower of London on Thursday, April 6.
A security officer puts on a rain poncho Thursday, April 6, as he works at the site of the Formula One race in Shanghai, China.
A man wears a traditional Carnival outfit during a gathering in Casavieja, Spain, on Saturday, April 1. Various Spanish festivals were represented at the gathering, where people showed off their masks and costumes.
Young people in Budapest, Hungary, celebrate International Pillow Fight Day on Saturday, April 1.
Lava flows from Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, on Sunday, April 2. The volcano is in Catania, Italy.
A chess contest is held at a primary school in Shenyang, China, on Thursday, April 6.
A woman puts a hat on a miniature dachshund at the Interpets pet fair in Tokyo on Friday, March 31.
This undated picture, released by North Korea's state-run news agency on Saturday, April 1, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a tank crew competition.
A man and girl walk past a man carrying a folded stretcher after a reported airstrike in Hamouria, Syria, on Tuesday, April 4.
New employees of Japan Airlines pose for photos during a ceremony at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Monday, April 3.
Ukrainian soldiers shoot machine guns as they fight pro-Russian separatists in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Friday, March 31.
Flamingos stand in water at a wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, April 3.
South Korean Marines participate in a military exercise on the Pohang seashore on Sunday, April 2. It was part of Foal Eagle, a joint military exercise with US troops.
Young Palestinians ride horses in Gaza City on Friday, March 31.
Sabrije Deliu, left, holds a portrait of her 6-year-old son Bleart during a ceremony in Rezalle, Kosovo, on Wednesday, April 5. Bleart was among those killed during the Kosovo War of 1998-99.