Breaking News

The week in 44 photos

Updated 11:50 PM ET, Thu April 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In this image provided by the US Navy, the USS Ross fires a Tomahawk cruise missile from the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, April 7. On the orders of President Donald Trump, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/06/politics/donald-trump-syria-military/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;US warships launched between 50-60 Tomahawk missiles&lt;/a&gt; at a Syrian government airbase. US officials said the base was home to warplanes that carried out a chemical attack against civilians earlier in the week.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
In this image provided by the US Navy, the USS Ross fires a Tomahawk cruise missile from the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, April 7. On the orders of President Donald Trump, US warships launched between 50-60 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian government airbase. US officials said the base was home to warplanes that carried out a chemical attack against civilians earlier in the week.
Hide Caption
1 of 45
09 graphic warning single
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Hide Caption
2 of 45
This photo, provided Tuesday, April 4, by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/04/middleeast/gallery/syria-suspected-chemical-attack/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a suspected chemical attack&lt;/a&gt; in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
This photo, provided Tuesday, April 4, by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups.
Hide Caption
3 of 45
President Trump leaves the podium after speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, April 6. He had just announced the military strikes against Syria.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
President Trump leaves the podium after speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, April 6. He had just announced the military strikes against Syria.
Hide Caption
4 of 45
This image, taken from a video recorded on Thursday, April 6, shows a man throwing flour at French presidential candidate Francois Fillon during a rally in Strasbourg, France.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
This image, taken from a video recorded on Thursday, April 6, shows a man throwing flour at French presidential candidate Francois Fillon during a rally in Strasbourg, France.
Hide Caption
5 of 45
A rabbit fails to clear an obstacle during a &quot;track and field&quot; competition in Kromeriz, Czech Republic, on Saturday, April 1. About 100 rabbits competed in events that included the high jump, the long jump and running on a flat track.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A rabbit fails to clear an obstacle during a "track and field" competition in Kromeriz, Czech Republic, on Saturday, April 1. About 100 rabbits competed in events that included the high jump, the long jump and running on a flat track.
Hide Caption
6 of 45
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski runs off with the Super Bowl jersey of teammate Tom Brady during the Opening Day ceremonies of the Boston Red Sox on Monday, April 3. The playful bit came after Brady&#39;s jersey had been stolen for real &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/20/sport/tom-brady-stolen-super-bowl-jerseys-recovered/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;and recovered in Mexico.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 44 photos
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski runs off with the Super Bowl jersey of teammate Tom Brady during the Opening Day ceremonies of the Boston Red Sox on Monday, April 3. The playful bit came after Brady's jersey had been stolen for real and recovered in Mexico.
Hide Caption
7 of 45
The damaged door of a train car is seen after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/03/asia/gallery/st-petersburg-explosion/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a subway explosion&lt;/a&gt; in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, April 3. Multiple people were killed in the blast, which authorities described as a terrorist attack.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
The damaged door of a train car is seen after a subway explosion in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, April 3. Multiple people were killed in the blast, which authorities described as a terrorist attack.
Hide Caption
8 of 45
Dutch politicians Alexander Pechtold, left, and Wouter Koolmees hold hands as they arrive for a meeting in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, April 3. Across the world, many Dutch citizens have been posting images of themselves on social media with the hashtag #allemannenhandinhand (all men, holding hands). &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/05/europe/men-holding-hands-netherlands/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The trend started&lt;/a&gt; after reports that a gay couple was attacked in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Dutch politicians Alexander Pechtold, left, and Wouter Koolmees hold hands as they arrive for a meeting in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday, April 3. Across the world, many Dutch citizens have been posting images of themselves on social media with the hashtag #allemannenhandinhand (all men, holding hands). The trend started after reports that a gay couple was attacked in Arnhem, Netherlands.
Hide Caption
9 of 45
Boys play soccer on the beach as the International Kite Festival takes place in Berck, France, on Thursday, April 6.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Boys play soccer on the beach as the International Kite Festival takes place in Berck, France, on Thursday, April 6.
Hide Caption
10 of 45
Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, chats with a US service member in Iraq on Tuesday, April 4. Kushner, who is also Trump&#39;s son-in-law, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/02/politics/jared-kushner-iraq/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was invited to Iraq&lt;/a&gt; by Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, chats with a US service member in Iraq on Tuesday, April 4. Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, was invited to Iraq by Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Hide Caption
11 of 45
This view of Saturn was taken by NASA&#39;s Cassini spacecraft, which has been orbiting the ringed planet for more than a decade. The mission &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2017/04/04/nasa-cassini-saturn-space-mission-ending-jpm-orig-mobile.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;is scheduled to end&lt;/a&gt; later this year.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
This view of Saturn was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which has been orbiting the ringed planet for more than a decade. The mission is scheduled to end later this year.
Hide Caption
12 of 45
Opposition activists clash with police as they protest against the Venezuelan government in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4. Last week, the Venezuelan Supreme Court &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/30/americas/venezuela-dissolves-national-assembly/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stripped the country&#39;s National Assembly of its powers.&lt;/a&gt; The National Assembly, Venezuela&#39;s legislative body, has had an opposition majority since January 2016.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Opposition activists clash with police as they protest against the Venezuelan government in Caracas on Tuesday, April 4. Last week, the Venezuelan Supreme Court stripped the country's National Assembly of its powers. The National Assembly, Venezuela's legislative body, has had an opposition majority since January 2016.
Hide Caption
13 of 45
Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, listens to speeches at the European Parliament on Wednesday, April 5. The parliament was debating &quot;Brexit&quot; -- the UK&#39;s decision to leave the European Union.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, listens to speeches at the European Parliament on Wednesday, April 5. The parliament was debating "Brexit" -- the UK's decision to leave the European Union.
Hide Caption
14 of 45
A rhino charges a Nepalese team after being moved to Shuklaphanta National Park on Tuesday, April 4. Conservationists relocated the rare animal to keep it away from poachers and establish a new breeding group.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A rhino charges a Nepalese team after being moved to Shuklaphanta National Park on Tuesday, April 4. Conservationists relocated the rare animal to keep it away from poachers and establish a new breeding group.
Hide Caption
15 of 45
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gives a thumbs-up after leaving the Senate chamber in Washington on Thursday, April 6. The Senate &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/06/politics/senate-nuclear-option-neil-gorsuch/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;triggered the &quot;nuclear option&quot;&lt;/a&gt; that allowed Republicans to break a Democratic filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. The controversial changes to Senate rules, made along partisan lines, allows filibusters of Supreme Court picks to be broken with only 51 votes rather than 60.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gives a thumbs-up after leaving the Senate chamber in Washington on Thursday, April 6. The Senate triggered the "nuclear option" that allowed Republicans to break a Democratic filibuster of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. The controversial changes to Senate rules, made along partisan lines, allows filibusters of Supreme Court picks to be broken with only 51 votes rather than 60.
Hide Caption
16 of 45
US President Donald Trump talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump&#39;s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, April 6. They are accompanied by their wives, Peng Liyuan and Melania Trump.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
US President Donald Trump talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, April 6. They are accompanied by their wives, Peng Liyuan and Melania Trump.
Hide Caption
17 of 45
Stranded travelers rest at Atlanta&#39;s international airport on Thursday, April 6. Hundreds of flights were canceled because of severe thunderstorms in the area.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Stranded travelers rest at Atlanta's international airport on Thursday, April 6. Hundreds of flights were canceled because of severe thunderstorms in the area.
Hide Caption
18 of 45
People cry Saturday, March 1, during the burial of Maria Eduarda Alves da Conceicao, a 13-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and alleged drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
People cry Saturday, March 1, during the burial of Maria Eduarda Alves da Conceicao, a 13-year-old who was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between police and alleged drug traffickers in Rio de Janeiro.
Hide Caption
19 of 45
An Israeli soldier takes part in an urban-warfare drill at an abandoned building in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday, April 5.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
An Israeli soldier takes part in an urban-warfare drill at an abandoned building in the Jordan Valley on Wednesday, April 5.
Hide Caption
20 of 45
Spain&#39;s King Felipe, accompanied by Queen Letizia, shakes hands with Honda Motor&#39;s humanoid robot Asimo as they visit the Miraikan museum in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 5.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Spain's King Felipe, accompanied by Queen Letizia, shakes hands with Honda Motor's humanoid robot Asimo as they visit the Miraikan museum in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 5.
Hide Caption
21 of 45
Hillary Clinton arrives for an on-stage interview at the &quot;Women in the World&quot; summit in New York on Thursday, April 6. It was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/06/politics/hillary-clinton-russian-election-meddling/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;her first public interview&lt;/a&gt; since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Hillary Clinton arrives for an on-stage interview at the "Women in the World" summit in New York on Thursday, April 6. It was her first public interview since losing the presidential election to Donald Trump.
Hide Caption
22 of 45
People in Asuncion, Paraguay, ram a barrier into the country&#39;s congressional building on Friday, March 31. Demonstrators &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/31/world/paraguay-unrest-capital/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stormed the building and set it on fire,&lt;/a&gt; according to the country&#39;s National Police. The protesters were enraged by recent changes to Senate rules that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election. Paraguay&#39;s 1992 Constitution limits presidents to one term.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
People in Asuncion, Paraguay, ram a barrier into the country's congressional building on Friday, March 31. Demonstrators stormed the building and set it on fire, according to the country's National Police. The protesters were enraged by recent changes to Senate rules that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election. Paraguay's 1992 Constitution limits presidents to one term.
Hide Caption
23 of 45
People participate in a candlelight vigil at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Tuesday, April 4. The civil-rights leader was assassinated 49 years ago.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
People participate in a candlelight vigil at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington on Tuesday, April 4. The civil-rights leader was assassinated 49 years ago.
Hide Caption
24 of 45
Historical interpreters Mark Griffin, left, and Tom Fermor demonstrate a poleax fight at the Tower of London on Thursday, April 6.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Historical interpreters Mark Griffin, left, and Tom Fermor demonstrate a poleax fight at the Tower of London on Thursday, April 6.
Hide Caption
25 of 45
A security officer puts on a rain poncho Thursday, April 6, as he works at the site of the Formula One race in Shanghai, China.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A security officer puts on a rain poncho Thursday, April 6, as he works at the site of the Formula One race in Shanghai, China.
Hide Caption
26 of 45
A woman walks past damaged vehicles in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, April 5. Iraqi forces &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/interactive/2017/03/world/mosul-iraq-cnnphotos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;have been fighting ISIS militants&lt;/a&gt; for control of the city.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A woman walks past damaged vehicles in Mosul, Iraq, on Wednesday, April 5. Iraqi forces have been fighting ISIS militants for control of the city.
Hide Caption
27 of 45
Wendy Walsh, the latest person &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/04/04/media/wendy-walsh-bill-oreilly-don-lemon/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to accuse Fox News host Bill O&#39;Reilly&lt;/a&gt; of sexual harassment, talks about O&#39;Reilly at Lisa Bloom&#39;s law office in Woodland Hills, California, on Monday, April 3. Walsh, a psychologist and radio TV personality, was a guest on O&#39;Reilly&#39;s top-rated cable news show, &quot;The O&#39;Reilly Factor,&quot; multiple times in 2013. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/01/business/media/bill-oreilly-sexual-harassment-fox-news.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;She told The New York Times &lt;/a&gt;that O&#39;Reilly reneged on a promise to get her a job at the network after she rebuffed his advances. O&#39;Reilly&#39;s representatives have said Walsh&#39;s recurring segment was scrapped due to poor ratings. O&#39;Reilly has also denied the merits of all the claims against him, 21st Century Fox said in a statement.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Wendy Walsh, the latest person to accuse Fox News host Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment, talks about O'Reilly at Lisa Bloom's law office in Woodland Hills, California, on Monday, April 3. Walsh, a psychologist and radio TV personality, was a guest on O'Reilly's top-rated cable news show, "The O'Reilly Factor," multiple times in 2013. She told The New York Times that O'Reilly reneged on a promise to get her a job at the network after she rebuffed his advances. O'Reilly's representatives have said Walsh's recurring segment was scrapped due to poor ratings. O'Reilly has also denied the merits of all the claims against him, 21st Century Fox said in a statement.
Hide Caption
28 of 45
A man wears a traditional Carnival outfit during a gathering in Casavieja, Spain, on Saturday, April 1. Various Spanish festivals were represented at the gathering, where people showed off their masks and costumes.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A man wears a traditional Carnival outfit during a gathering in Casavieja, Spain, on Saturday, April 1. Various Spanish festivals were represented at the gathering, where people showed off their masks and costumes.
Hide Caption
29 of 45
Young people in Budapest, Hungary, celebrate International Pillow Fight Day on Saturday, April 1.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Young people in Budapest, Hungary, celebrate International Pillow Fight Day on Saturday, April 1.
Hide Caption
30 of 45
Lava flows from Mount Etna, Europe&#39;s largest active volcano, on Sunday, April 2. The volcano is in Catania, Italy.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Lava flows from Mount Etna, Europe's largest active volcano, on Sunday, April 2. The volcano is in Catania, Italy.
Hide Caption
31 of 45
Colombian soldiers and members of the Red Cross recover a body Monday, April 3, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/02/americas/colombia-mudslide/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly mudslide&lt;/a&gt; in Mocoa, Colombia. Torrential rains caused three rivers to overflow, sending a torrent of mud surging through the city.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Colombian soldiers and members of the Red Cross recover a body Monday, April 3, after a deadly mudslide in Mocoa, Colombia. Torrential rains caused three rivers to overflow, sending a torrent of mud surging through the city.
Hide Caption
32 of 45
US President Donald Trump pauses during a White House news conference on Wednesday, April 5. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/05/politics/trump-syria-comments-response/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump spoke about a suspected chemical attack in Syria,&lt;/a&gt; blaming Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and saying it had &quot;crossed a lot of lines for me.&quot;
Photos: The week in 44 photos
US President Donald Trump pauses during a White House news conference on Wednesday, April 5. Trump spoke about a suspected chemical attack in Syria, blaming Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and saying it had "crossed a lot of lines for me."
Hide Caption
33 of 45
A chess contest is held at a primary school in Shenyang, China, on Thursday, April 6.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A chess contest is held at a primary school in Shenyang, China, on Thursday, April 6.
Hide Caption
34 of 45
A woman puts a hat on a miniature dachshund at the Interpets pet fair in Tokyo on Friday, March 31.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A woman puts a hat on a miniature dachshund at the Interpets pet fair in Tokyo on Friday, March 31.
Hide Caption
35 of 45
This undated picture, released by North Korea&#39;s state-run news agency on Saturday, April 1, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a tank crew competition.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
This undated picture, released by North Korea's state-run news agency on Saturday, April 1, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a tank crew competition.
Hide Caption
36 of 45
A man and girl walk past a man carrying a folded stretcher after a reported airstrike in Hamouria, Syria, on Tuesday, April 4.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A man and girl walk past a man carrying a folded stretcher after a reported airstrike in Hamouria, Syria, on Tuesday, April 4.
Hide Caption
37 of 45
Ecuadorian President-elect Lenin Moreno, in the wheelchair, celebrates his electoral victory on Tuesday, April 4. The leftist candidate &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/03/americas/ecuador-national-elections/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;narrowly defeated&lt;/a&gt; conservative opponent Guillermo Lasso.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Ecuadorian President-elect Lenin Moreno, in the wheelchair, celebrates his electoral victory on Tuesday, April 4. The leftist candidate narrowly defeated conservative opponent Guillermo Lasso.
Hide Caption
38 of 45
New employees of Japan Airlines pose for photos during a ceremony at Tokyo&#39;s Haneda Airport on Monday, April 3.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
New employees of Japan Airlines pose for photos during a ceremony at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Monday, April 3.
Hide Caption
39 of 45
Ukrainian soldiers shoot machine guns as they fight pro-Russian separatists in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Friday, March 31.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Ukrainian soldiers shoot machine guns as they fight pro-Russian separatists in Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Friday, March 31.
Hide Caption
40 of 45
Flamingos stand in water at a wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, April 3.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Flamingos stand in water at a wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, April 3.
Hide Caption
41 of 45
South Korean Marines participate in a military exercise on the Pohang seashore on Sunday, April 2. It was part of Foal Eagle, a joint military exercise with US troops.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
South Korean Marines participate in a military exercise on the Pohang seashore on Sunday, April 2. It was part of Foal Eagle, a joint military exercise with US troops.
Hide Caption
42 of 45
Young Palestinians ride horses in Gaza City on Friday, March 31.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Young Palestinians ride horses in Gaza City on Friday, March 31.
Hide Caption
43 of 45
Sabrije Deliu, left, holds a portrait of her 6-year-old son Bleart during a ceremony in Rezalle, Kosovo, on Wednesday, April 5. Bleart was among those killed during the Kosovo War of 1998-99.
Photos: The week in 44 photos
Sabrije Deliu, left, holds a portrait of her 6-year-old son Bleart during a ceremony in Rezalle, Kosovo, on Wednesday, April 5. Bleart was among those killed during the Kosovo War of 1998-99.
Hide Caption
44 of 45
A commuter ferry crosses the Hudson River to New York City on Wednesday, April 5. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/30/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0331/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 37 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 44 photos
A commuter ferry crosses the Hudson River to New York City on Wednesday, April 5. See last week in 37 photos
Hide Caption
45 of 45
01 syria US missile strike 040609 graphic warning single02 week in photos 040705 trump speaks on syria 040643 week in photos 040703 week in photos 040704 week in photos 040705 week in photos 040706 week in photos 040707 week in photos 040708 week in photos 040709 week in photos 040710 week in photos 040711 week in photos 040712 week in photos 040713 week in photos 040742 week in photos 040740 week in photos 040714 week in photos 040715 week in photos 0407 RESTRICTED16 week in photos 0407 RESTRICTED41 week in photos 040717 week in photos 040718 week in photos 040719 week in photos 040720 week in photos 040721 week in photos 040722 week in photos 0407 RESTRICTED23 week in photos 040724 week in photos 0407 RESTRICTED25 week in photos 0407 RESTRICTED26 week in photos 040701 week in photos 040727 week in photos 040728 week in photos 0407 RESTRICTED29 week in photos 040730 week in photos 040731 week in photos 040732 week in photos 0407 RESTRICTED33 week in photos 040735 week in photos 040736 week in photos 040737 week in photos 040738 week in photos 040739 week in photos 0407
Take a look at 44 photos of the week from March 31 through April 7.