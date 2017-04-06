Breaking News

Israel postpones vote due to Britney Spears concert

By Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 11:19 AM ET, Thu April 6, 2017

Don't hold it against her.

(CNN)Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop, is disrupting the Israeli political system -- in fact they moved an election date just for her.

The singer is set to perform her first concert in Tel Aviv on July 3, the same day as the Israeli Labor Party's primary election. Leave it to Britney to shake up international politics.
"We delayed the vote one day, to July 4. We couldn't hire enough security for the election because of the Britney Spears concert on July 3. There would also be a lot of traffic and roadblocks that would make it hard for the vote to go ahead," Labor Party spokesman Liron Zach said.

    The primary election will decide who becomes chairman of the party. The elected official will then enter the running to be prime minister.
    Britney Spears speaks on stage during the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 16. Click through the gallery to see other moments from her life and career.
    Britney Spears speaks on stage during the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 16. Click through the gallery to see other moments from her life and career.
    As a youngster, Spears was a member of the a new generation of the &quot;Mickey Mouse Club.&quot; She&#39;s shown here sitting next to Ryan Gosling in the front row. From left in the back row are T. J. Fantini, Tate Lynche, Nikki Deloach, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.
    As a youngster, Spears was a member of the a new generation of the "Mickey Mouse Club." She's shown here sitting next to Ryan Gosling in the front row. From left in the back row are T. J. Fantini, Tate Lynche, Nikki Deloach, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.
    Spears bounced onto the scene in 1999 with her first studio album &quot;Baby One More Time.&quot;
    Spears bounced onto the scene in 1999 with her first studio album "Baby One More Time."
    Spears famously performs with a snake draped over her shoulders at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
    Spears famously performs with a snake draped over her shoulders at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
    In 2001, Spears appears on the red carpet with then-boyfriend and fellow Mouseketeer Justin Timberlake.
    In 2001, Spears appears on the red carpet with then-boyfriend and fellow Mouseketeer Justin Timberlake.
    In 2002, Taryn Manning, Spears and Zoe Saldana appeared in the film &quot;Crossroads.&quot;
    In 2002, Taryn Manning, Spears and Zoe Saldana appeared in the film "Crossroads."
    Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, appear at the Teen Choice Awards in 2002.
    Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, appear at the Teen Choice Awards in 2002.
    In 2003, Spears and Madonna set tongues wagging as they kissed during the opening performance of the MTV Video Music Awards.
    In 2003, Spears and Madonna set tongues wagging as they kissed during the opening performance of the MTV Video Music Awards.
    Spears receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.
    Spears receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.
    Spears and then-husband Kevin Federline arrive at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards.
    Spears and then-husband Kevin Federline arrive at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards.
    A New York Daily News front page dated February 18, 2007, shows Spears after she shaved her head. Headlines at the time focused on whether the star was in the midst of a breakdown.
    A New York Daily News front page dated February 18, 2007, shows Spears after she shaved her head. Headlines at the time focused on whether the star was in the midst of a breakdown.
    Spears performs at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.
    Spears performs at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.
    The singer arrives at the Los Angeles County Superior courthouse in 2008 for a hearing regarding visitation rights for her two sons.
    The singer arrives at the Los Angeles County Superior courthouse in 2008 for a hearing regarding visitation rights for her two sons.
    Spears poses in the press room at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.
    Spears poses in the press room at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.
    Spears poses with her sons, Preston and Jayden, at the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in 2009.
    Spears poses with her sons, Preston and Jayden, at the Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in 2009.
    Spears and Rihanna perform at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.
    Spears and Rihanna perform at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards.
    From left, contestant Carly Rose Sonenclar, judge Britney Spears and contestant Diamond White appear on Fox&#39;s &quot;The X Factor&quot; in 2012.
    From left, contestant Carly Rose Sonenclar, judge Britney Spears and contestant Diamond White appear on Fox's "The X Factor" in 2012.
    Spears and her boyfriend David Lucado go out for a stroll in 2013.
    Spears and her boyfriend David Lucado go out for a stroll in 2013.
    Spears released a new album, &quot;Britney Jean,&quot; in 2013.
    Spears released a new album, "Britney Jean," in 2013.
    Spears began a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort &amp;amp; Casino in Las Vegas on December 27, 2013.
    Spears began a two-year residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on December 27, 2013.
    Spears takes the stage at the 2014 People&#39;s Choice Awards to accept the favorite pop artist award.
    Spears takes the stage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards to accept the favorite pop artist award.
    Spears and Iggy Azalea perform at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. They released a song together called &quot;Pretty Girls.&quot;
    Spears and Iggy Azalea perform at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. They released a song together called "Pretty Girls."
    "We aren't concerned about voters favoring Spears over the party. The two main concerns are security and traffic," Zach said.
    The concert is being held at Yarkon Park, right across the street from the Tel Aviv exhibition grounds where polling is set to take place.
    This will be Britney's first time performing in Israel, and her first world tour since 2011. The concert is part of her Asia tour that includes performances in Japan and the Philippines.
    While it's unclear if party officials plan on attending the concert, it appears the rest of Tel Aviv wants a piece of Britney.