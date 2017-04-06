Student newspaper sleuths uncover principal's secret

Story highlights Student newspaper team found problems with principal's credentials

The principal defended her resume, then resigned

(CNN) Armed with the power of Google and some healthy skepticism, students at a Kansas high school launched an investigation that led to the resignation of their brand-new principal.

The staff of the Booster Redux, the student newspaper of Pittsburg High School, was working on a profile of Amy Robertson when they uncovered some serious problems with her credentials.

Maddie Baden, a co-editor at the paper, told CNN the whole thing started as a lighthearted "welcome" story. But it became something else when Baden did some research after an interview with Robertson.

"I found articles that she had violated [educational] guidelines at her school in Dubai where she taught," Baden said. The odd revelation brought the project to a halt.

"We didn't know what we wanted to do," she said. The staff talked to their school's superintendent, she said, who told them not to worry about it.

Read More