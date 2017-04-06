St. Louis boiler explosion: 4th person dies

Story highlights Boiler exploded Monday at a St. Louis factory

Explosion shot debris into two other buildings

(CNN) A fourth person has died as a result of this week's boiler explosion at a factory in St. Louis, a medical examiner said Thursday.

Monday's explosion at Loy-Lange Box Company near downtown St. Louis spewed debris through several buildings.

The blast around 7:30 a.m. initially killed one person, and sent a piece of debris about the size of a large cargo van through the factory roof. It traveled about 500 feet and killed two other people when it landed, officials said.

Parts of a boiler damaged several buildings in St. Louis.

The fourth person to die succumbed to complications from his injuries at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis County Chief Medical Examiner Rosa Psara said Thursday.

The two who were killed by the large debris piece were on their first day of work at Faultless Healthcare Linen Company, a medical laundry business, said Capt. Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department.

