Protester's Pepsi gift to mayor doesn't go down smoothly

(CNN) Turns out Pepsi isn't a panacea for everything.

Taking a page out of Kendall Jenner's book, a protester approached the mayor of Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday night, hand in pocket, before eventually pulling out a can of Pepsi.

The move came the same day that Pepsi pulled a controversial ad in which Jenner ditches a photo shoot to join a street protest and then gives a Pepsi to a police officer.

"Woah, woah, woah, not a good move, not a good move," Mayor Ted Wheeler said as the man stood up during a City Council meeting and approached the bench where Wheeler and other officials sat.

The man was quickly approached by security and ushered out of the meeting.

