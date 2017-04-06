Ohio quadruplets all accepted to Harvard, Yale and Duke

Story highlights Brothers haven't yet decided which school -- or schools -- they'll attend

"They weren't expecting it, but we always tell them shoot for the stars," their mom says

(CNN) Four boys, and many, many acceptance letters. As parents across the country work on college applications, this family had four to conquer in one year.

Quadruplets in Ohio have all been accepted to Harvard, Yale and Duke and other top national universities. Some of the boys were also accepted to Stanford, University of Chicago, and Princeton. The boys each applied to a few individual schools, but where all four applied, they were accepted.

"It's a wow factor. They weren't expecting it, but we always tell them shoot for the stars," said their mother, Kim Wade.

Nigel, Zachary, Aaron and Nick Wade are seniors at Lakota East High School in Butler County, Ohio. Principal Suzanna Davis has watched the boys grow up, and she said she is impressed with their ability to be so close, but also forge four independent paths. "They have thrived academically, but they have found their own interests."

