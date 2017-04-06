Delta throws pizza party for stranded passengers

Story highlights Hundreds of flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms in Atlanta

Delta Air Lines delivered hundreds of pizzas to delayed passengers

(CNN) There are few things that can make flight delays more bearable, but free pizza is definitely one of them.

After hundreds of flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms in Atlanta Wednesday, Delta Air Lines delivered pizza to travelers across the Southeast. Pleased passengers shared photos of crew members handing out pizza on planes that had been stuck on the tarmac for several hours.

The pizza party didn't end on the runway. Passengers stranded at Norfolk International Airport were given free pies as well. Delta ordered close to 600 pies for Atlanta and other airports close by.

Love Delta airlines! Serving pizza to delayed passengers at Norfolk International! #DeltaAirlines #delayedflight pic.twitter.com/GJwi08TKxJ — Dana Key (@danajkey) April 6, 2017

"My trip had a cushion, so I'm OK," passenger Dana Key said. "Delayed 2 hours, but some have been waiting since 7 a.m. Weather wreaks havoc on travel!"

"Airport station managers had the idea a few years ago, during severe weather, to order pizza for delayed customers," Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said. "It has become one of our go-to tactics during severe weather."

