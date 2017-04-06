Kentucky coal museum switching to solar power

(CNN) You wouldn't expect a museum dedicated to the coal industry to run on anything other than coal -- but a mining museum in Kentucky is soon to be solar powered.

The owner of Bluegrass, Tre Sexton, believes the system will pay for itself. "I think everybody knows when we're talking about attractions like this -- these high-volume, low-traffic municipal attractions -- something has got to give, to keep their expenses down."

Sexton told WYMT that an average house could be run by 20 panels that would cost around $17,000 or $20,000 -- but the system would pay itself off within five to seven years.

"It is a little ironic," Robinson said to WYMT, "But you know, coal and solar and all the different energy sources work hand-in-hand. And, of course, coal is still king around here."