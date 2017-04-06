DOJ has 'grave concerns' over Baltimore police reform plan

(CNN) A federal judge in Baltimore on Thursday heard nearly four hours of public testimony from dozens of passionate voices, almost all with an identical message for the court: sign off on sweeping police reforms now.

One after another, students, activists, lawyers, ministers and a rabbi, at least one former member of the Baltimore Police Department and many other concerned citizens, told the court it should waste no time in giving its seal of approval to the federal consent decree that would put those reforms into action.

Sgt. Alicia White was present during one of the stops to check on Gray's condition. She and two other officers saw Gray unresponsive on the floor of the van, and when White spoke to Gray and he did not respond, she allegedly did nothing to help him, prosecutors said. All charges were dropped against White, who had been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree negligent assault, misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.

Garrett Miller was another one of the bike officers involved in Gray's arrest. He placed Gray in a restraining technique known as a "leg lace" before Gray was placed in the van, said Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for Baltimore. All charges were dropped against Miller, who had been indicted on charges of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.

Yet in federal court on Thursday, the Justice Department made it clear to a packed courtroom that new leadership at the department is in the process of reviewing the decree -- and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has "grave concerns" about it.

"I'm bound to convey to the court that the new Attorney General and the new department leadership have some grave concerns about this particular decree and whether it will in fact achieve the goals of promoting public safety and strengthening law enforcement while at the same time protecting civil rights," Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division, John Gore, told US District Court Judge James Bredar.

Justice Department wants more time

Gore asked the judge "for the reasonable time of at least 30 days" to assess the decree.

Bredar appeared to find it curious that the department was asking him for additional time to review an agreement to which it is a party, asking Gore: "But the United States already signed the agreement?"

While Gore acknowledged the "crucial need for police reform and for restoring public confidence in law enforcement in Baltimore," he nevertheless said the department was looking into whether there are "better ways" to achieve those goals.

Speaking on behalf of the city's mayor and city council, Acting Baltimore City Solicitor David Ralph called the agreement "fair and reasonable" and "a heavily negotiated document."

He also challenged the notion that fighting crime and promoting civil rights were "interests at odds."

"When we negotiated this consent decree over several months, we designed it, we created it to be consistent, that these interests both for strengthening our police department and the fight against crime and fostering civil rights to be consistent and synergistic," Ralph said.

'Innocent people are dying'

Procedural wrangling over the proposed decree, however, was not the main event.

The hearing was an opportunity for the public to have its say, and nearly 50 community members stepped forward to tell their stories.

While the crowd was diverse, their stories were consistent and gut-wrenching. There were tales of children killed, domestic violence survivors living in fear -- and of those with mental-health challenges being abused by Baltimore police.

The vast majority encouraged Bredar to enter the consent decree without delay.

"Innocent people are dying, the status quo cannot stand," Rabbi Daniel Burg told the judge, "What a story it would make if Baltimore became a story about what is right in policing."