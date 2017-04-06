Breaking News

DOJ has 'grave concerns' over Baltimore police reform plan

By Laura Jarrett and David Shortell, CNN

Updated 5:10 PM ET, Thu April 6, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A protester yells at members of the Baltimore City Sheriffs Department after a mistrial was declared in December 2015 in the trial of a Baltimore police officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray.
A protester yells at members of the Baltimore City Sheriffs Department after a mistrial was declared in December 2015 in the trial of a Baltimore police officer charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

Story highlights

  • The fate of Baltimore's proposed police reform is now in the hands of a federal judge
  • The Justice Department asked for at least 30 days to review the consent decree.

(CNN)A federal judge in Baltimore on Thursday heard nearly four hours of public testimony from dozens of passionate voices, almost all with an identical message for the court: sign off on sweeping police reforms now.

One after another, students, activists, lawyers, ministers and a rabbi, at least one former member of the Baltimore Police Department and many other concerned citizens, told the court it should waste no time in giving its seal of approval to the federal consent decree that would put those reforms into action.
Baltimore community has its say
    Less than three months ago, Baltimore and the Justice Department under Attorney General Loretta Lynch agreed the terms of the decree after a federal investigation of Baltimore police found patterns of unconstitutional behavior, racial discrimination and excessive force. The investigation was launched following the death of Freddie Gray.
    Baltimore police officers in Freddie Gray case
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Six Baltimore police officers were charged in the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died of a severe spinal-cord injury while in police custody. But there were no convictions in the case. Three of the officers were acquitted before &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/07/27/us/freddie-gray-verdict-baltimore-officers/index.html&quot;&gt;prosecutors dropped the charges against the remaining three in July 2016&lt;/a&gt;. Seen here is &lt;strong&gt;Lt. Brian Rice&lt;/strong&gt;, who was part of the bike patrol that arrested Gray. On July 18, 2016, Rice was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office in connection with Gray&#39;s arrest and death.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Six Baltimore police officers were charged in the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died of a severe spinal-cord injury while in police custody. But there were no convictions in the case. Three of the officers were acquitted before prosecutors dropped the charges against the remaining three in July 2016. Seen here is Lt. Brian Rice, who was part of the bike patrol that arrested Gray. On July 18, 2016, Rice was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office in connection with Gray's arrest and death.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Officer &lt;strong&gt;Caesar Goodson&lt;/strong&gt; drove the van in which Gray was fatally injured. On June 23, Goodson &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/06/23/us/baltimore-goodson-verdict-freddie-gray/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was found not guilty&lt;/a&gt; on all charges, including the most serious count of second-degree depraved-heart murder.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Officer Caesar Goodson drove the van in which Gray was fatally injured. On June 23, Goodson was found not guilty on all charges, including the most serious count of second-degree depraved-heart murder.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    &lt;strong&gt;William Porter&lt;/strong&gt; was the first of the six officers to face a trial. It &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/12/16/us/baltimore-police-trial-freddie-gray/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ended in a mistrial&lt;/a&gt; in December, and he had been scheduled to be retried before prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Porter was summoned by the van&#39;s driver to check on Gray during stops on the way to a police station. Prosecutors said Porter should have called a medic for Gray sooner than one was eventually called, and they said he also should have ensured that Gray was wearing a seat belt. Porter had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    William Porter was the first of the six officers to face a trial. It ended in a mistrial in December, and he had been scheduled to be retried before prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Porter was summoned by the van's driver to check on Gray during stops on the way to a police station. Prosecutors said Porter should have called a medic for Gray sooner than one was eventually called, and they said he also should have ensured that Gray was wearing a seat belt. Porter had been charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    &lt;strong&gt;Edward Nero&lt;/strong&gt;, one of three bike officers involved in the initial police encounter with Gray, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/23/us/freddie-gray-trial-officer-edward-nero/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was found not guilty&lt;/a&gt; of all charges in May. He was accused of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Edward Nero, one of three bike officers involved in the initial police encounter with Gray, was found not guilty of all charges in May. He was accused of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    &lt;strong&gt;Garrett Miller&lt;/strong&gt; was another one of the bike officers involved in Gray&#39;s arrest. He placed Gray in a restraining technique known as a &quot;leg lace&quot; before Gray was placed in the van, said Marilyn Mosby, the state&#39;s attorney for Baltimore. All charges were dropped against Miller, who had been indicted on charges of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Garrett Miller was another one of the bike officers involved in Gray's arrest. He placed Gray in a restraining technique known as a "leg lace" before Gray was placed in the van, said Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for Baltimore. All charges were dropped against Miller, who had been indicted on charges of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    Sgt. &lt;strong&gt;Alicia White&lt;/strong&gt; was present during one of the stops to check on Gray&#39;s condition. She and two other officers saw Gray unresponsive on the floor of the van, and when White spoke to Gray and he did not respond, she allegedly did nothing to help him, prosecutors said. All charges were dropped against White, who had been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree negligent assault, misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Photos: Baltimore officers in Freddie Gray case
    Sgt. Alicia White was present during one of the stops to check on Gray's condition. She and two other officers saw Gray unresponsive on the floor of the van, and when White spoke to Gray and he did not respond, she allegedly did nothing to help him, prosecutors said. All charges were dropped against White, who had been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree negligent assault, misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    05.baltimore.officers.charged.Brian Rice01.baltimore.officers.charged.Caesar Goodson04.baltimore.officers.charged.William Porter03.baltimore.officers.charged.Edward Nero02.baltimore.officers.charged.Garrett Miller06.baltimore.officers.charged.Alicia White
    Yet in federal court on Thursday, the Justice Department made it clear to a packed courtroom that new leadership at the department is in the process of reviewing the decree -- and that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has "grave concerns" about it.
    Read More
    "I'm bound to convey to the court that the new Attorney General and the new department leadership have some grave concerns about this particular decree and whether it will in fact achieve the goals of promoting public safety and strengthening law enforcement while at the same time protecting civil rights," Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division, John Gore, told US District Court Judge James Bredar.

    Justice Department wants more time

    Gore asked the judge "for the reasonable time of at least 30 days" to assess the decree.
    Bredar appeared to find it curious that the department was asking him for additional time to review an agreement to which it is a party, asking Gore: "But the United States already signed the agreement?"
    While Gore acknowledged the "crucial need for police reform and for restoring public confidence in law enforcement in Baltimore," he nevertheless said the department was looking into whether there are "better ways" to achieve those goals.
    Speaking on behalf of the city's mayor and city council, Acting Baltimore City Solicitor David Ralph called the agreement "fair and reasonable" and "a heavily negotiated document."
    He also challenged the notion that fighting crime and promoting civil rights were "interests at odds."
    "When we negotiated this consent decree over several months, we designed it, we created it to be consistent, that these interests both for strengthening our police department and the fight against crime and fostering civil rights to be consistent and synergistic," Ralph said.

    'Innocent people are dying'

    Procedural wrangling over the proposed decree, however, was not the main event.
    The hearing was an opportunity for the public to have its say, and nearly 50 community members stepped forward to tell their stories.
    While the crowd was diverse, their stories were consistent and gut-wrenching. There were tales of children killed, domestic violence survivors living in fear -- and of those with mental-health challenges being abused by Baltimore police.
    The vast majority encouraged Bredar to enter the consent decree without delay.
    "Innocent people are dying, the status quo cannot stand," Rabbi Daniel Burg told the judge, "What a story it would make if Baltimore became a story about what is right in policing."