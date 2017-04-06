Photos: Sachin Tendulkar retires from cricket Sachin Tendulkar has released his debut single as a "special tribute" to his former teammates. Hide Caption 1 of 15

The end of an era – Sachin Tendulkar ended his record-breaking cricket career following his 200th Test match, against the West Indies in his home city of Mumbai in November 2013.

The Little Master – Indian painter Jagjot Singh Rubal touches up his painting of Tendulkar.

100 hundreds – Tendulkar became the first man in cricket history to score 100 international hundreds when he made 114 in a limited-overs match against Bangladesh on March 16, 2012.

Prime player – Tendulkar visited the residence of Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed, right, to mark his achievement.

India's first World Cup title – He had been stuck on 99 since the 2011 World Cup, when he closed to within one of the milestone with a ton against South Africa. Tendulkar helped India win the final against co-hosts Sri Lanka in his home city of Mumbai on April 2. He scored only 18 in that match, but was India's top runscorer as his country won the 50-over tournament for the first time.

An agonizing wait – Cricket fans had been waiting for the milestone, which came 33 innings after the South Africa game. Tendulkar went close during India's disappointing tour of Australia -- against whom he has scored 20 tons, more than any other nation.

Test best – Tendulkar is the first and only player in cricket history to score 15,000 Test match runs, achieving the feat in November 2011.

Teen prodigy – Having scored a triple century as a schoolboy, and then passing 100 on his first-class debut in 1988, Tendulkar made his international debut the following year at the age of 16 against Pakistan.

First of many to come – Tendulkar scored his first international century in the five-day format the following year on India's tour of England, hitting 119 not out in the second Test at Old Trafford.

The greatest? – Debate still rages as to whether Tendulkar can be considered greater than Australian legend Donald Bradman, whose Test career ended in 1948 with an incredible average of 99.94, scoring 6,996 runs in 52 matches.

Passing a legend – England's players applaud after Tendulkar scores 193 in Leeds in 2002, passing Bradman's record of 29 Test centuries. He has now played 188 Tests, notching 51 hundreds.

Lara's landmark falls – Tendulkar, left, became Test cricket's highest runscorer in October 2008 when he passed Brian Lara's previous record of 11,953 during a home series against Australia.

Run machine – Tendulkar became the first batsman to score 17,000 runs in one-day internationals with a knock of 175 against Australia in Hyderabad on November 5, 2009.