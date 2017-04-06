Story highlights
- Tendulkar releases first single
- Former cricketer retired in 2013
- He is regarded as an all-time great
(CNN)He is more known for breaking records than making them, so perhaps it was always inevitable that a man accustomed to topping the charts during his sporting career is now attempting to be No.1 in the music world.
Sachin Tendulkar, known as "The Little Master" and regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, has released a single called "Cricket Wali Beat."
The 43-year-old, worshiped in cricket-loving India, has formed what he will hope to be a hit partnership with renowned Indian performer Sonu Nigam.
Former India captain Tendulkar said on his Facebook page that the song was a "special tribute" to the cricketers he had played with at previous cricket World Cups.
Will the tune bowl fans over? The early signs are good -- the song's video has already been viewed over two million times on YouTube while the ex-cricketer's Facebook post, informing his fans of his latest catchy number, has been shared over 5,000 times.
Record breaker
No one-hit wonder on the cricket field, Tendulkar -- who made his international debut aged 16 -- captained India to World Cup glory in 2011.
India's favorite cricketing son is the only player to score 100 international centuries, is the first to hit a double century in a one-day International -- a shortened 50-over version of the game -- and is the only man to score more than 30,000 runs in international cricket.
Tendulkar is not the first sportsperson to turn his hand to music.
Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal reached a career-high No.8 in the US charts and even released a rap album.
Former boxer Oscar De La Hoya was nominated for a Grammy in 2001 in the "Best Latin Pop Album" category and in Britain footballers have been attempting to hit the right notes for decades.