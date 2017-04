Story highlights Dustin Johnson pulls out of Masters

Injured back in fall Wednesday

World No. 1 was favorite for green jacket

(CNN) He was the favorite to clinch the famous green jacket, but world No. 1 Dustin Johnson has pulled out of the 2017 Masters after injuring his back in a fall on the eve of the tournament.

The American slipped down stairs in his rental house in Augusta Wednesday, and his appearance was in the balance until he withdrew minutes before his 2:03 pm ET starting time Thursday.

Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, slipped in socks on a wooden floor and spent Wednesday evening immobile and being treated with ice and anti-inflammatories in an effort to challenge for a first green jacket.

Catch up on the afternoon highlights from the first round of #themasters before the live broadcast begins. pic.twitter.com/teCcAeejM1 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 6, 2017

The 32-year-old arrived at the Augusta practice range Thursday lunchtime to test out his back, but appeared in discomfort as he hit a number of shots with different clubs.

After lengthy discussions with coach Butch Harmon and the chairman of the Masters' competition committee Fred Ridley, Johnson looked set to tee off alongside two-time champion Bubba Watson and fellow American Jimmy Walker, before pulling the plug shortly before taking to the first tee.

