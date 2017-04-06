(CNN) He was the favorite to clinch the famous green jacket, but world No. 1 Dustin Johnson has pulled out of the 2017 Masters after injuring his back in a fall on the eve of the tournament.

Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, slipped in socks on a wooden floor and spent Wednesday evening immobile and being treated with ice and anti-inflammatories in an effort to challenge for a first green jacket.

The 32-year-old arrived at the Augusta practice range Thursday lunchtime to test out his back, but appeared in discomfort and undertook lengthy discussions with coach Butch Harmon and the chairman of the Masters' competition committee Fred Ridley.

The big-hitter, who has won his last three tournaments, looked set to tee off alongside two-time champion Bubba Watson and fellow American Jimmy Walker, before pulling the plug shortly before taking to the first tee.

"Obviously, I want to play more than anything but I just can't swing the club," Johnson told reporters at Augusta.

"I just don't feel like there's any chance of me even competing. It hurts. I was doing everything I could to try to play. I was up pretty much all night trying to get it ready for today."

Photos: Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, places Arnold Palmer's jacket on a chair Thursday, April 6, at the honorary start of the 2017 Masters tournament. Palmer's wife, Kathleen, looks on. Palmer, a four-time Masters winner, died in September at the age of 87. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Phil Mickelson reacts after making an eagle on the second hole Thursday. Mickelson has won the Masters three times. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Thomas Pieters hits a drive during the first round. The Belgian took an early morning lead. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Jordan Spieth walks up to the second hole Thursday. Spieth was the Masters winner in 2015. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Kevin Kisner hits a shot on the fourth hole Thursday. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Brendan Steele and his caddie walk on the second hole Thursday. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Soren Kjeldsen plays a shot out of the bunker. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Daniel Berger clears the grass near his ball on the first hole Thursday. Hide Caption 8 of 8

Georgia native Russell Henley and fellow American Kevin Chappell set the early clubhouse lead at one under par in dry but blustery conditions Thursday, following the thunderstorms and washout that caused Wednesday's par-3 contest to be called off.

"It's kind of survival mode out there, just trying to keep the ball in the right spots," Chappell told the Golf Channel.

Spieth on 12

Belgian Thomas Pieters surged to five under after 10 holes but a bogey at the 11th and a double-bogey at the short 12th -- the hole that cost leader Jordan Spieth victory last year -- pegged him back.

Spieth, who was bidding for back-to-back titles when he suffered his infamous collapse, negotiated the 12th with a par three to remain level par for his round.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy needs the Masters title to become only the sixth player to win the career grand slam of all four major titles.

Victory at Augusta would put McIlroy in an exclusive group alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Phil Mickelson drained a long putt for an eagle two on the second hole Thursday.

Three-time champion Phil made the first eagle of the tournament when he drained a 40ft putt on the second green.

The popular left-hander, who will be 47 in June, would become the oldest Masters winner ever, eclipsing Jack Nicklaus, who won his sixth Masters title and 18th and final major at 46 in 1986.

Defending champion Danny Willett of England began with a double-bogey six on the first after driving into trees.

Palmer tribute

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Woods' major breakthrough at the 1997 Masters, when he won by a record 12 shots and become the youngest ever winner of a green jacket at 21.

However, the 14-time major champion is missing his third Masters in four years as he continues to struggle with back issues. Woods won his last Masters in 2005 and his last major in 2008.

The opening day of the 81st Masters began with an emotional opening ceremony in the absence of four-time winner Arnold Palmer, who died in September aged 86.

Augusta chairman Billy Payne escorted Palmer's widow Kit onto the first tee before placing Palmer's green jacket on a chair.

The legendary golfer's contemporaries and fellow "Big Three" players Nicklaus and Player hit the opening drives.