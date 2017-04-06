Breaking News

Hong Kong Sevens: Rugby fans through the decades

Updated 5:57 AM ET, Thu April 6, 2017

The Hong Kong Sevens event is known for its party atmosphere in the stands as much as for its entertainment on the pitch. It forms part of the Rugby Sevens World Series.
Dating back over 40 years ago, it is one of the most iconic events on the rugby calendar, with everyone -- even the referees (pictured) -- willing to embrace the tournament&#39;s festive spirit.
Those novelty sunglasses won&#39;t always be needed -- the weather can be unpredictable, with heavy rain often the forecast across the three-day event.
... but the fans are willing to dress accordingly.
The crowd at the competition routinely tops 120,000 over the three days, and the same numbers are expected again this year.
The 40,000-seater Hong Kong stadium should be at near-maximum capacity.
With the addition of a qualifying event, Honk Kong It is the largest leg of the series with 28 teams competing over the weekend.
Despite not having competed in any of the world series events so far, South Korea has been invited to join the tournament and will compete in the group stages.
Hong Kong's party atmosphere has set a precedent for other World Series tournaments, most notably London and Las Vegas.
It&#39;s the seventh leg of the 10-tournament series, which takes place across six months.
The championship, which started in Dubai in December, concludes in London in May.
Fijian sevens legend Waisele Serevi, who competed at the Hong Kong Sevens on a number of occasions, told CNN that "I start to get goosebumps when you talk about the atmosphere in Hong Kong."
He said that the crowd "gives you more energy. Even when you are tired, it gives you more energy."
"Even if you have some pain, or knee injury or arm injury, whatever ... when you hear the people shouting when you are running onto the field you feel a lot of energy -- you want to perform," says Serevi.
Throughout the years, the array of outfits have never failed to disappoint.
With everything from the classic superhero costumes...
To the outright weird.
Fiji won last year's tournament, and went on to claim the overall series title and Olympic gold in Rio.
But South Africa is favorite this year having won four of six tournaments in the world series so far.
The Hong Kong Sevens is the pinnacle of the Sevens World Series and there is never a shortage of excited fans in eccentric costumes.