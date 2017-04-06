Used to big hits and aching bones, pro hockey player Bryan Bickell reassured himself, blaming the pain on a strange sleeping position, or a pinched nerve, or perhaps an infected tooth he had at the time.

But it didn't subside.

"It came back, and it went down my arm," the 6-foot, 4-inch, 223-pound left winger tells CNN Sport's Don Riddell. "Then, after a couple of weeks, it went down into my leg. This was something different."

Revered by 20,000 fans every time he took the ice, suddenly the three-time Stanley Cup winner was feeling decidedly human.

"The signals I was sending to the right side of my body were off," Bickell explains. "Something was not right."

When he moved his stick, "it was not doing what I was telling it to do." It was as if the skills the former construction worker had honed from the Greater Toronto Hockey League all the way to the NHL had been stripped away.

Even worse was the realization he had to pull himself off the ice.

End of the road?

Then, in November 2016, he got the news.

Bickell, a veteran of nine NHL seasons, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a neurological disease that affects the central nervous system and for which there is no cure.

Thanks 2 all the fans for the prayers & wishes. It's all new 2 me & my family but seeing all the support from u guys makes it easier for us — Bryan Bickell (@bbicks29) November 11, 2016

Ice hockey had been his lifelong dream. He'd relished every moment playing, from the "odd mini-stick games in hotel hallways" to the game-tying goal during Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup final with the Chicago Blackhawks.

What is multiple sclerosis? Progressive disease of central nervous system Affects nerves linking brain and spinal cord No cure but it can be managed with treatment Wide range of symptoms; fatigue is common More than 2.3M cases worldwide Women more likely to have it than men Diagnosis usually between 20-40 years of age

"It was difficult," the 31-year-old admits as he remembers contemplating the idea of the curtain falling on his 15-year career. "I didn't know much about it, but as the days and the weeks went on, you learn more."

Bickell found himself, against the advice of his doctors, researching his condition on the internet. He prepared himself for vertigo, sustained fatigue, intermittent loss of balance, and potential vision problems.

The initial months were a "roller coaster," but emboldened by the positivity of his wife Amanda, Bickell resolved not to let his diagnosis define him.

He'd been traded to the Charlotte Hurricanes prior to the 2016 NHL draft as the Chicago Blackhawks sought to shed his sizable salary. It was there Bickell found the resolve to gradually return to the ice.

He built up his strength playing for the Hurricanes' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, duly registering a primary assist on February 26, in his first game back.

"He's taking everything in his stride, and he's come in with a great attitude," Hurricanes trainer Brian Maddox tells CNN. "It's definitely a disease that would debilitate a lot of people, so he's shown quite a resilience."

Maddox jokingly compares his player to a walking "chemistry set," such is Bickell's extensive list of medications.

While MS impairs his physical motor skills, it has the potential to be just as draining mentally.

Nice to get on the water a couple of hours and nice to get my first bass of 2017 thanks to my great wife @abickell and @shimanofish @tackleaddict @hukgear @molix_official_page @bassproshops for making it happen. A post shared by Bryan Bickell (@bbickell) on Jan 31, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Off the ice, the big Canadian finds psychological escape on Charlotte's lakes, and he recently got a fishing boat. It's as if Bickell has taken a little piece of home with him to North Carolina.

Such diversion, Bickell said, has been "a big help in adjusting to dealing with this," but the support of his Checkers teammates -- a "bunch of young guns" -- has also boosted the stricken star.

"Some guys ask about it, curious," he tells CNN. "Some are scared to ask me, but I tell them. They're inspired and truly, I think, believe in me.

"They've seen what I've been through in my hockey career and they listen.

"It's something about hockey and the personality that hockey players have," he said. "We're a bunch of guys who become brothers. We'd do anything for each other, on and off the ice."

Fatherhood and NHL dreams

Ulf Samuelsson, head coach of the Checkers, remembers learning of Bickell's diagnosis.

"You think the player is done," Samuelsson admits. "The way it affects your brain, how it tells your different body parts things. ... That's why it's so special that he's here with us now, pushing to continue his career."

Samuelsson, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992, paints Bickell as a "big, powerful and skillful player" during his time at the top. The Checkers coach insists that if he didn't know about Bickell's condition, he wouldn't notice any difference.

Like to wish my Beautiful wife @abickell a happy birthday and Valentine's Day. A post shared by Bryan Bickell (@bbickell) on Feb 14, 2017 at 5:01am PST

"The guys around us are amazed, and people see hope," Samuelsson tells CNN. "The future looks bright for him right now. He's playing at a high level, and he wants to play at the highest level."

Bickell wouldn't have made more than 380 NHL appearances without grit. Though Samuelsson says a return to his former standing in the world's premier ice hockey league would be nothing short of a "miracle," Bickell has never shied away from a fight.

"I can visualize it," the player says. "It would be emotional, having not known if I could play hockey again. ... It would be special through everything, through all of the people who helped me get to this point on the road I've been down."

Bickell has almost always spoken of "when," not "if," in discussions about his comeback.

Family, friends, Hurricanes, teammates, fans and mostly my wife. If it wasn't for you guys I would not be here. So blessed — Bryan Bickell

No wonder it felt like the journey was just beginning when he completed his "dream" return to the big leagues on Wednesday , logging three hits in 12:36 of ice time for the Hurricanes against the Minnesota Wild.

"I'm always going to be a hockey player, whether it's coaching my kids or helping out some locals," he tells CNN. "I'm always going to have hockey in my blood."