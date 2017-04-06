What Trump tweeted about Syria and Obama in 2013

(CNN) As Donald Trump, the President, weighs how to respond to a chemical attack in Syria his administration blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, he may want to consult Donald Trump, the reality TV star and prolific tweeter, who had countless strong opinions about not going into Syria in 2013.

Trump is by no means beholden to his past comments about military operations in Syria, and the President has often shown that what he said years ago on social media doesn't necessarily reflect any deep held beliefs he has on an issue.

Trump also said on Wednesday that the video of children suffering from the chemical attack has "changed very much" his view of Syria and Assad.

But as Trump meets with his top military and foreign policy advisers in Florida to discuss taking action in Syria after this week's chemical attack, Trump's past opinions and comments cast doubt on how much he is behind action in Syria and whether he plans to go to Congress to get approval.

When Obama considered asking for approval, Trump said it would be a "big mistake" if he didn't.

