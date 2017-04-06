Lawmakers praise Syria strike, want more consultation from White House

Washington (CNN) House and Senate lawmakers generally supported President Donald Trump's decision to strike against the Syrian government Thursday night, but cautioned Trump against unilaterally starting another war in the Middle East without first consulting Congress.

A pair of defense hawks -- Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham -- who have frequently been critical of Trump, roundly praised the President's decision.

"Acting on the orders of their commander-in-chief, they have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin's Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs," McCain and Graham said in a joint statement. "Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action. For that, he deserves the support of the American people."

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the US military action "appropriate and just."

"These tactical strikes make clear that the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction as it carries out atrocities against the Syrian people," Ryan said in a statement.

Read More