Tomahawk missiles: Explaining the weapons the US used to strike Syria

(CNN) US President Donald Trump ordered military strikes against Syria on Thursday in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of civilians, including children.

Two US warships in the eastern Mediterranean launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase, US officials said.

CNN's military analysts said the Tomahawk was a good choice for this kind of attack.

"This is what the Tomahawk was made for. It gets in there low level and hits these fixed facilities with no risk to an air crew," retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Rick Francona said.

