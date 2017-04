The Secret Service's history of sex and alcohol scandals

2014

Three Secret Service agents were sent back to the US after a night of drinking in Amsterdam. One of them was found passed out in the hallway of his hotel and was reprimanded along with two other agents who were his drinking companions. The agents were part of a detail in the Netherlands ahead of then-President Barack Obama's visit.

2012

Nine agents left or lost their jobs as the result of a prostitution scandal in Colombia. Several agents were there ahead of then-President Barack Obama's trip to attend the Summit of the Americas. The agents hit the clubs of Cartagena for a night of drinking that ended with them bringing women back to their hotel rooms. One of the women asked for money but an agent refused to pay her, leading to local police getting involved and the incident making international headlines.