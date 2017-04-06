How the filibuster is dying with a whimper not a bang

(CNN) Ten years ago, the idea that the Senate would wipe out the filibuster rules in order to confirm a Supreme Court justice was a radical one. Today it is happening -- and no one seems terribly surprised.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to invoke the so-called nuclear option sometime early Thursday afternoon after a series of procedural stalls from Democrats. What that means is that McConnelll will move to change the Senate rules requiring 60 votes as the necessary threshold to end the unlimited debate around the Gorsuch nomination. That rules change requires only a simple majority, which Republicans have. (They control 52 seats currently.) And that will set the stage for a Gorsuch confirmation vote -- again, only a simple majority is required -- some time Friday.

Within 48 hours then, the way in which nominees for the highest court in the country are confirmed will irreparably change. That's a very big deal and a slippery slope to the Senate becoming a majority-rule body -- like the House -- on all matters that come before it. (At the moment, the 60 vote threshold still holds for virtually all legislation.)

And yet, most people -- including most politicians -- don't seem to care much.

For the average person, that's because they are simply not engaged in (or interested in) the arcana of Senate procedure. I get it.

