TBT: Roe v. Wade, one of the most controversial SCOTUS cases

CNN Politics' April #TBT series highlights landmark Supreme Court cases.

(CNN) Roe v. Wade is a controversial Supreme Court case decided more than four decades ago. It notably came up in the recent confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. Ideas brought up in that case -- such as the definition of personhood, highlighted in the Instagram post above -- are still being debated today.

JUST WATCHED Gorsuch: I would have walked out the door Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Gorsuch: I would have walked out the door 00:54

The case came about because of a Texas law that prohibited most abortions. Norma McCorvey, known as Jane Roe in court documents, filed against the Dallas District Attorney Henry Wade. McCorvey had wanted to terminate an unwanted pregnancy, but because of the time the legal process took, she had the baby and the child was placed for adoption.

A Texas federal court had ruled that the Texas law was unconstitutional, but Wade appealed to the Supreme Court, which decided the case in 1973. The case posed the constitutional question of whether a woman had the right to an abortion.

JUST WATCHED Abortion wasn't always taboo in America Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Abortion wasn't always taboo in America 01:36

In a 7-2 decision , the Supreme Court affirmed the legality of a woman's right to have an abortion, holding that it fell within a woman's right to privacy protected by the Fourteenth Amendment. The decision also defined the state's level of interest during later trimesters.

Read More