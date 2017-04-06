TBT: Roe v. Wade, one of the most controversial SCOTUS cases

What were the arguments in the 1973 landmark Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade? Listen in to what each side said in their (second) oral arguments. Ultimately, the Supreme Court affirmed the legality of a woman's right to have an abortion in a 7-2 decision, holding that it fell within a woman's right to privacy protected by the Fourteenth Amendment. Ideas brought up in this case — such as the definition of personhood — are still being debated today. #tbt #throwbackthursday #roevwade #abortion #privacy #cnn #politics

A post shared by CNN Politics (@cnnpolitics) on Apr 6, 2017 at 7:15am PDT