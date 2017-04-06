Story highlights The White House is trying to get House Republicans to get something done on health care

After meeting with Paul Ryan, the rules committee is taking up a vote on an amendment

(CNN) Republicans will make another last-ditch effort Thursday to try and prove they are making progress on their signature promise to repeal and replace Obamacare before they leave home for a two-week recess, but time is running out.

According to a spokesman for the House rules committee, the committee will meet Thursday to put forward an amendment -- from Reps. Gary Palmer of Alabama and David Schweikert of Arizona -- that would restructure risk pools and has "widespread agreement" among Republicans on the Hill.

"While we are still working toward a final bill, there has been widespread agreement on an amendment to the (American Health Care Act) from Schweikert and Palmer that the committee will consider today," the committee spokeswoman said. "We are still working on."

The announcement came after House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy met Wednesday night with President Donald Trump. Up until then, top leaders were telling members that the health care discussions would continue over the recess, but there had been no further action on the bill planned. Leaders had emphasized that members were still in the concept phase of the discussion.

Ryan and McCarthy huddled in the West Wing with Vice President Mike Pence, chief of Staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney.

