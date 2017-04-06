What Melania Trump should know about China's first lady

Story highlights
(CNN)Thursday evening Melania Trump hosts her first official event for the visiting leader of China, President Xi Jinping, and his wife, Peng Liyuan.
A sneak peek Thursday afternoon of the ornate dining room of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort, shows one long table, adorned with candles, floral arrangements and pre-set with service after service of china and crystal.
Guests will dine on traditional Caesar salad with homemade focaccia croutons, a choice of either pan-seared Dover sole with Champagne sauce or dry-aged prime New York strip steak, and chocolate cake with vanilla sauce for dessert.
If the first lady was going for "tasteful glamour," she nailed it.
It will be a strong first impression for Madam Peng, who has been China's first lady since her husband became president in 2013. Not an extended period of time, but definitely longer than Melania Trump's 77 days of experience -- many spent in New York City, and not at the White House.
So ahead of Melania Trump's one-on-one hosting duties with Peng, here's a tip sheet:
1) Before she was the first lady of China, Peng was a popular Chinese folk singer. She has a master's degree in music and has performed all over China.
2) When she was 18 years old, Peng enlisted in the People's Liberation Army. However, her singing talents were quickly recognized and she spent the bulk of her military service performing patriotic songs for troops, extolling the virtues of China's Communist Party.
3) She's China's very own fashionista. Peng has become something of a style maven for her country, acknowledged for her traditional-yet-chic ensembles. And tailored suits.
4) Peng, 54, is Xi's second wife; the couple will celebrate 30 years of marriage this September. Together they have one daughter, Xi Mingze, 24, who graduated from Harvard University in 2015 and makes very few public appearances.
5) Peng's nickname is "The Peony Fairy." Peonies are abundant in her hometown in the Shandong Province of China.
6) She is a humanitarian and a champion of culture. Peng's causes include music and the arts, but she has also been an advocate for women and girls' education around the world, helping the poor and campaigning against smoking. As an ambassador for the World Health Organization, in 2014 Peng sang the theme song to a short film about HIV/AIDS and discrimination.