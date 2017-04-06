What Melania Trump should know about China's first lady

Story highlights Melania Trump is hosting the Chinese President and his wife

The venue is Mar-a-Lago

(CNN) Thursday evening Melania Trump hosts her first official event for the visiting leader of China, President Xi Jinping, and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

A sneak peek Thursday afternoon of the ornate dining room of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort, shows one long table, adorned with candles, floral arrangements and pre-set with service after service of china and crystal.

The dining room in Mar-A-Lago where President Trump will dine with President Xi on April 6, 2017.

Guests will dine on traditional Caesar salad with homemade focaccia croutons, a choice of either pan-seared Dover sole with Champagne sauce or dry-aged prime New York strip steak, and chocolate cake with vanilla sauce for dessert.

If the first lady was going for "tasteful glamour," she nailed it.

It will be a strong first impression for Madam Peng, who has been China's first lady since her husband became president in 2013. Not an extended period of time, but definitely longer than Melania Trump's 77 days of experience -- many spent in New York City, and not at the White House.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan, first lady Michelle Obama, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Barack Obama pose for a formal photo prior to a state dinner at the White House September 25, 2015 in Washington, DC.

