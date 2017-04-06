Here's why Donald Trump's attacks on the media will keep working

Washington (CNN) If there's been one consistent thread through Donald Trump's relatively brief political career, it's this: The media are bad, biased and generally terrible people.

New polling from Gallup suggests that Trump's view of the media is widely shared among the very Republicans who helped fuel his rise the 2016 primaries.

More than six in 10 people (62%) say that the media "favors one party over the other." That's a significant increase from the 48% who said the media favors one side over the other when Gallup last asked the question in 2003. And that change is almost entirely attributable to Republicans growing more and more convinced that the media is biased; 79% of self-identified Republicans now describe the media as biased, as compared to 59% who said the same in 2003.

Not surprisingly given those numbers, almost two-thirds of those polled said that the media favors Democrats. Just 22% said the media is biased in favor of Republicans. Almost nine in 10 Republicans believe that the media is biased against their side.

It's into that political/media environment that Donald Trump was born, was raised and has prospered. While many in the mainstream media rolled their eyes during the campaign at Trump's relentless attacks on how journalists were "some of the most dishonest people," it was a sentiment many of the people he was courting already believed.

