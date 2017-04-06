Markey to Trump: Negotiate with Kim Jong Un

Story highlights Markey suggests the US should agree to direct talks with North Korea in exchange for China's commitment to drastically escalate sanctions

Agreeing to negotiate directly with North Korea would signal a drastic shift from President Barack Obama's policy

Washington (CNN) Sen. Edward Markey is calling on President Donald Trump to engage in direct negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as part of a proposed joint effort with China to reduce North Korea's nuclear threat.

The Massachusetts Democrat's plan, outlined in a letter that was sent to Trump on the eve of his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, suggests that the US should agree to direct talks with North Korea in exchange for China's commitment to drastically escalate sanctions against Pyongyang if they fail to negotiate in good faith.

"This coordinated initiative could force North Korea to make real demilitarization concessions, while providing a win for both China and the United States," Markey wrote, adding that China has unsuccessfully urged the US to engage North Korea directly for years.

Rather than continue its tough talk on North Korea, Markey told CNN's "New Day" on Thursday that Trump should ask Xi "to tighten the screws" with economic sanctions.

"But in return, the United States must do something that the Chinese want us to do, which is to engage in direct negotiations with Kim," he said.

