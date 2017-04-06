Washington (CNN) Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a senior adviser to the President, has yet to detail to the federal government all of his foreign contacts, a condition of receiving his top secret security clearance, CNN has learned.

Kushner, whom the President has given an expanded portfolio that includes high-level foreign policy matters, is required to complete a lengthy form with specifics about all of his foreign contacts and connections over the last seven years. Kushner's initial form was submitted in error, according to his attorney.

When Kushner first submitted his forms to the FBI, he left the section about foreign contacts blank -- despite the fact that he had met with a large number of foreign emissaries and leaders once Donald Trump became the president-elect and he became the point man for international contacts for the incoming Trump administration.

His attorney, Jamie Gorelick, said the "premature draft" was "mistakenly submitted" on January 18 without the proper review.

She explained that the next day -- the day before the inauguration -- Kushner submitted supplemental information to the FBI. That included a statement saying that, "during the campaign and transition period, I served as a point-of-contact for foreign officials trying to reach the President-Elect. I had numerous contacts with foreign officials in this capacity. ... I would be happy to provide additional information about these contacts."

