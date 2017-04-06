Ivanka Trump's meeting with Planned Parenthood fails to cool tensions

Story highlights Trump has said she supports the women's health group

The meeting didn't result in further contacts

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and top adviser, met with Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards in January, sources confirm to CNN.

The sit-down brought together Trump, who is portrayed as a moderating force in her father's White House on issues such as women's health, and Richards, a staunch ally of Hillary Clinton's during the 2016 campaign and the head of an organization that has long drawn the ire of Republicans.

The duo had "a cordial and informative meeting shortly after the inauguration," the spokeswoman said. "The purpose of the meeting, from Planned Parenthood's perspective, was to make sure that Ivanka Trump fully understood the important role Planned Parenthood plays in providing health care to millions of people and why it would be a disastrous idea to block people from accessing care at Planned Parenthood."

The spokeswoman added: "It was also important to clear up any misinformation regarding the Medicaid reimbursements Planned Parenthood receives and explain that Planned Parenthood is reimbursed the same way hospitals are. It's not a budget line item."

