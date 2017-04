Photos: US launches strike against Syrian base In this image provided by the US Navy, the USS Porter fires a Tomahawk cruise missile from the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, April 7. On the orders of President Donald Trump, US warships launched between 50-60 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian government airbase. US officials said the base was home to warplanes that carried out a chemical attack against civilians earlier in the week. Hide Caption 1 of 7

The USS Ross fires a missile from the Mediterranean Sea. All of these warship photos were provided by the US Navy.

A Tomahawk missile is fired by the USS Porter. When announcing the attacks, Trump said it is vital to the "national security of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons."

Another view of a missile being launched from the USS Ross.

"There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and ignored the urging of the UN Security Council," Trump said. "Years of previous attempts at changing Assad's behavior have all failed and failed very dramatically."

The strikes are the first direct military action the United States has taken against the leadership of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the country's six-year civil war.