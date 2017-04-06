Cummings: I did not tell Trump he'd be one of history's 'great presidents'

Story highlights Cummings was one of the most high-profile Democrats who did not to boycott Trump's inauguration

Cummings told Trump that "he would have tremendous potential" if he represented all Americans

(CNN) A Democratic lawmaker denied Thursday that he told President Donald Trump he "will go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country," disputing the President's version of a conversation between the two.

In an interview published Wednesday , Trump told the New York Times that Rep. Elijah Cummings made the comments to him in the Oval Office.

"Elijah Cummings [a Democratic representative from Maryland] was in my office and he said, 'You will go down as one of the great presidents in the history of our country,'" Trump said.

"Really," replied NYT reporter Maggie Haberman, who also is a CNN political analyst.

"And then he went out and I watched him on television yesterday and I said, 'Was that the same man?'" the President said.

