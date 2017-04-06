Donald Trump just can't stop talking about the 2016 election

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump was asked Wednesday by the New York Times why he thought Democrats were opposing Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court. Here's how he answered:

"Well, I think that some of it had to do with the election. They thought they were going to win. You know, winning the Electoral College is, for a Republican, is close to impossible and I won it quite easily. And I think they are still recovering from that, but they are recovering now."

The reason Trump thinks Democrats oppose his pick for the Supreme Court is because he won the electoral college vote so easily. Er, ok.

This is a far from isolated incident with Trump. Although he is rapidly approaching the 100th day of his presidency (this is day 77) , Trump -- almost daily -- finds a way to shoehorn the fact that he won when no one else said he could into conversations.

There was the time in mid-February when at a press conference Trump said he had won the biggest electoral college victory since Ronald Reagan. When informed that was in fact, um, totally wrong, Trump responded: "I was given that information. Actually, I've seen that information around. It was a very substantial victory. Would you agree with that?"

