Trump set to administer oath to Gorsuch next week

Story highlights The Senate voted Thursday to break the filibuster

Gorsuch is Trump's first Supreme Court pick

(CNN) Judge Neil Gorsuch may be heading toward final confirmation on Friday, but he won't be formally sworn in until early next week.

President Donald Trump is likely to administer the oath to his first Supreme Court nominee on Monday or possibly Tuesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday.

The President, who is in Florida until Sunday, is not scheduled to hold a swearing-in ceremony for Gorsuch until after he returns to Washington, Spicer said.

The nomination of Gorsuch is being hailed by the Trump administration as one of its biggest accomplishments. A full ceremony is expected next week to mark the moment.

The President said Thursday the Senate's decision to trigger the so-called nuclear option -- allowing Gorsuch to join the court with a simple majority of 51 votes, rather than the traditional 60 votes that have long been required -- would not change his approach to future nominees.

